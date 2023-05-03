UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted further analysis - SEC filing

ZURICH, May 3 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S in February had concluded that buying its stricken competitor Credit Suisse CSGN.S was not desirable but that further analysis was needed, an SEC filing showed on Wednesday.

UBS had been assessing possible impact of a transaction with Credit Suisse since December, the filing showed.

