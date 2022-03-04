UBS vs. CM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with UBS (UBS) and Canadian Imperial Bank (CM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Both UBS and Canadian Imperial Bank have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

UBS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.88, while CM has a forward P/E of 10.49. We also note that UBS has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23.

Another notable valuation metric for UBS is its P/B ratio of 0.97. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CM has a P/B of 1.68.

These metrics, and several others, help UBS earn a Value grade of B, while CM has been given a Value grade of F.

Both UBS and CM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that UBS is the superior value option right now.

