UBS ups estimates for COVID-19 insured losses to $30-60 bln

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss bank UBS raised its estimates for COVID-19 insured losses to $30-60 billion from $20-40 billion on Friday, citing increasing uncertainty about non-U.S. business interruption claims.

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S raised its estimates for COVID-19 insured losses to $30-60 billion from $20-40 billion on Friday, citing increasing uncertainty about non-U.S. business interruption claims.

UBS upped its estimates for non-U.S. business interruption to $7-22 billion from $5-15 billion previously, and said it expected $8-16 billion in credit insurance losses, mainly in reinsurance.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Marc Jones)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters