UBS ups estimates for COVID-19 insured losses to $30-60 bln

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S raised its estimates for COVID-19 insured losses to $30-60 billion from $20-40 billion on Friday, citing increasing uncertainty about non-U.S. business interruption claims.

UBS upped its estimates for non-U.S. business interruption to $7-22 billion from $5-15 billion previously, and said it expected $8-16 billion in credit insurance losses, mainly in reinsurance.

