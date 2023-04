April 19 (Reuters) - UBS raised China's 2023 full-year gross domestic product growth to 5.7% from 5.4% in a note dated Tuesday, citing strong recovery in first-quarter economic growth driven by a rebound in consumption and property sales.

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

