UBS Upgrades XPeng (XPNGF)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for XPeng (OTCPK:XPNGF) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.27% Upside

As of December 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for XPeng is $7.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.68 to a high of $15.30. The average price target represents an increase of 88.27% from its latest reported closing price of $4.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for XPeng is 68,164MM, an increase of 80.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPNGF is 0.35%, an increase of 38.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 86,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,141K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,122K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 39.78% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,794K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,909K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 32.15% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,003K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,935K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 50.99% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 3,254K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884K shares , representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 33.40% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,792K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,845K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 49.19% over the last quarter.

