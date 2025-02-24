UBS Upgrades XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (XPEV)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:XPEV) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.18% Downside

As of February 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $15.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.18% from its latest reported closing price of $18.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 95,195MM, an increase of 151.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPEV is 0.96%, an increase of 57.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.76% to 162,345K shares. The put/call ratio of XPEV is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alibaba Group Holding holds 37,959K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,309K shares , representing an increase of 17.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 4.06% over the last quarter.

TMT General Partner holds 17,386K shares.

Primecap Management holds 15,692K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,953K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 10,478K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,365K shares , representing an increase of 20.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 25.27% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 9,400K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,818K shares , representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 57.91% over the last quarter.

XPeng Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xpeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively.

