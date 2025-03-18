UBS Upgrades Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (LSE:0Y4Q)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (LSE:0Y4Q) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.22% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is 367.66 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 303.92 GBX to a high of 426.86 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.22% from its latest reported closing price of 327.63 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is 10,439MM, an increase of 5.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y4Q is 0.37%, an increase of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 120,741K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,484K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,512K shares , representing a decrease of 15.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 3.00% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,457K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,130K shares , representing a decrease of 15.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,520K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,578K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 17.79% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,496K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 7.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,167K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,221K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 3.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

