UBS Upgrades Williams-Sonoma (LSE:0LXC)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Williams-Sonoma (LSE:0LXC) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.35% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Williams-Sonoma is 188.58 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 123.52 GBX to a high of 240.12 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.35% from its latest reported closing price of 163.49 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Williams-Sonoma is 9,343MM, an increase of 21.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.86, an increase of 18.62% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams-Sonoma. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LXC is 0.37%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 137,845K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,111K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,114K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LXC by 26.45% over the last quarter.

Blackhill Capital holds 7,816K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,808K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LXC by 7.71% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,101K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,021K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LXC by 17.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,868K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,008K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LXC by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Leonard Green & Partners holds 3,224K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

