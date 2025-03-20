UBS Upgrades Williams-Sonoma (BMV:WSM)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Williams-Sonoma (BMV:WSM) from Sell to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,069 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams-Sonoma. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSM is 0.33%, an increase of 0.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.58% to 96,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,111K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,114K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 26.45% over the last quarter.

Blackhill Capital holds 7,816K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,808K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 7.71% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,101K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,021K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 17.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,868K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,008K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Leonard Green & Partners holds 3,224K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.