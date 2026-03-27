UBS Upgrades Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.28% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Wheaton Precious Metals is $172.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.15 to a high of $251.31. The average price target represents an increase of 38.28% from its latest reported closing price of $124.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wheaton Precious Metals is 1,323MM, a decrease of 42.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wheaton Precious Metals. This is an decrease of 266 owner(s) or 24.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPM is 0.28%, an increase of 47.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.96% to 287,420K shares. The put/call ratio of WPM is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 37,311K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,670K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 3.62% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 15,390K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,159K shares , representing a decrease of 11.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 14,470K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,068K shares , representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 3.51% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 11,003K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,956K shares , representing an increase of 36.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 55.41% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 8,611K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,162K shares , representing a decrease of 18.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 89.14% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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