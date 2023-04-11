UBS Upgrades Western Union (WU)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for Western Union (NYSE:WU) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Union is $13.80. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.68% from its latest reported closing price of $11.07.

The projected annual revenue for Western Union is $4,199MM, a decrease of 6.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.63.

Western Union Declares $0.24 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $11.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.56%, the lowest has been 2.83%, and the highest has been 8.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VLUE - iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF holds 800K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WU by 16.39% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 91K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WU by 6.41% over the last quarter.

FNDX - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF holds 282K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WU by 1.67% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 433K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WU by 6.31% over the last quarter.

ITHAX - THE HARTFORD CAPITAL APPRECIATION FUND holds 1,292K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares, representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WU by 3.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1014 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Union. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WU is 0.18%, an increase of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 437,073K shares. The put/call ratio of WU is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Western Union Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Western Union Company is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. Western Union connects businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world's widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach.

