UBS Upgrades Vulcan Materials (BMV:VMC)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Vulcan Materials (BMV:VMC) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 1,220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Materials. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMC is 0.31%, an increase of 5.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 149,181K shares.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 9,555K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,647K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 43.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,968K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,597K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 90.08% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,508K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,062K shares , representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 48.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,134K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,193K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 0.22% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 4,063K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company.

