UBS Upgrades Vtex - (VTEX)

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for Vtex - (NYSE:VTEX) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.23% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vtex - is 5.76. The forecasts range from a low of 4.75 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.23% from its latest reported closing price of 6.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vtex - is 208MM, an increase of 19.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vtex -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTEX is 0.56%, a decrease of 17.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.42% to 47,994K shares. The put/call ratio of VTEX is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 19,875K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,651K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverwood Capital Management holds 5,348K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,073K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 45.18% over the last quarter.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 3,201K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,715K shares, representing a decrease of 109.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 42.24% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,652K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing an increase of 60.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 170.27% over the last quarter.

Vtex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables its customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, VTEX has been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Its platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality. As of December 31, 2020, VTEX was trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.