UBS Upgrades UWM Holdings (UWMC)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.67% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for UWM Holdings is $6.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.80 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 51.67% from its latest reported closing price of $4.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UWM Holdings is 3,114MM, an increase of 26.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in UWM Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UWMC is 0.19%, an increase of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.01% to 93,775K shares. The put/call ratio of UWMC is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 11,811K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,979K shares , representing an increase of 23.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 18.71% over the last quarter.

Platinum Equity holds 4,894K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 4,556K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,979K shares , representing an increase of 34.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 13.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,412K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,985K shares , representing an increase of 32.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 0.36% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,727K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing an increase of 89.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 528.08% over the last quarter.

UWM Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC. UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.