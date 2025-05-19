UBS Upgrades United Airlines Holdings (UAL)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for United Airlines Holdings (NasdaqGS:UAL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.55% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Airlines Holdings is $92.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.86 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.55% from its latest reported closing price of $77.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Airlines Holdings is 56,293MM, a decrease of 2.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,536 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Airlines Holdings. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAL is 0.27%, an increase of 14.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 336,625K shares. The put/call ratio of UAL is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 21,800K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,679K shares , representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 27.04% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 19,948K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,261K shares , representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 30.17% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 14,554K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,848K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 23.61% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 13,112K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,028K shares , representing a decrease of 14.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 13.24% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 12,053K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,148K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 77.37% over the last quarter.

United Airlines Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United's shared purpose is 'Connecting People. Uniting the World.' The Company is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 358 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 788 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 560 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines.

