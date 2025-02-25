UBS Upgrades TransDigm Group (LSE:0REK)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for TransDigm Group (LSE:0REK) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.18% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for TransDigm Group is 1,502.07 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 1,255.94 GBX to a high of 1,733.94 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.18% from its latest reported closing price of 1,315.47 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for TransDigm Group is 7,280MM, a decrease of 10.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,828 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransDigm Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0REK is 0.43%, an increase of 31.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.48% to 68,116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,258K shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,259K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0REK by 13.10% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,792K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,636K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0REK by 9.32% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,801K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0REK by 9.37% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,712K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,205K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998K shares , representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0REK by 82.53% over the last quarter.

