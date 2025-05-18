UBS Upgrades Terex (BMV:TEX)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Terex (BMV:TEX) from Sell to Neutral.

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terex. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 7.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEX is 0.13%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.24% to 76,688K shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,339K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares , representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 8.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,167K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,082K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares , representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 2.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,003K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 15.00% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,878K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares , representing an increase of 49.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 72.04% over the last quarter.

