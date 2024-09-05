UBS Upgrades Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.47% Upside

As of September 1, 2024, the average one-year price target for Teck Resources is $110.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $124.87. The average price target represents an increase of 81.47% from its latest reported closing price of $60.91 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72.

Teck Resources Maintains 0.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.83%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 832 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teck Resources. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECK.B is 0.56%, an increase of 10.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.65% to 387,121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 19,318K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,030K shares , representing an increase of 22.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK.B by 34.19% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 18,424K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,926K shares , representing a decrease of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.B by 89.95% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 12,342K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,961K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.B by 95.42% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 11,531K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,584K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK.B by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,092K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

