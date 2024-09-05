UBS Upgrades Teck Resources (TECK)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.44% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Teck Resources is $81.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 81.44% from its latest reported closing price of $45.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teck Resources is 16,040MM, an increase of 3.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 833 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teck Resources. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECK is 0.56%, an increase of 10.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 387,121K shares. The put/call ratio of TECK is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 19,318K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,030K shares , representing an increase of 22.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 34.19% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 18,424K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,926K shares , representing a decrease of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 89.95% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 12,342K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,961K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 95.42% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 11,531K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,584K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,092K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Teck Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets.

