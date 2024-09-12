UBS Upgrades Teck Resources (TCKRF)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Teck Resources (OTCPK:TCKRF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.24% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Teck Resources is $81.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.07 to a high of $91.57. The average price target represents an increase of 68.24% from its latest reported closing price of $48.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teck Resources is 16,040MM, an increase of 3.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teck Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCKRF is 0.00%, an increase of 14.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 10K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DIHP - Dimensional International High Profitability ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

