UBS Upgrades TD SYNNEX (SNX)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.48% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for TD SYNNEX is 126.76. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.48% from its latest reported closing price of 111.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TD SYNNEX is 67,851MM, an increase of 20.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 815 funds or institutions reporting positions in TD SYNNEX. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 7.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNX is 0.32%, a decrease of 5.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 82,801K shares. The put/call ratio of SNX is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 28,403K shares representing 33.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,199K shares, representing a decrease of 23.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 15.34% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,407K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 2,248K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 2.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,593K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares, representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 3.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,557K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494K shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 3.76% over the last quarter.

TD Synnex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SYNNEX Corporation is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.