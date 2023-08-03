UBS Upgrades StoneCo Ltd - (STNE)

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for StoneCo Ltd - (NASDAQ:STNE) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.26% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for StoneCo Ltd - is 14.72. The forecasts range from a low of 2.60 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.26% from its latest reported closing price of 13.60.

The projected annual revenue for StoneCo Ltd - is 11,701MM, an increase of 16.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneCo Ltd -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNE is 0.35%, a decrease of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 248,708K shares. The put/call ratio of STNE is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 25,339K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 12,224K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,021K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 10,695K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 9,374K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 20.95% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 8,560K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,374K shares, representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 27.49% over the last quarter.

StoneCo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels. Stone has developed a deep client-centric culture that seeks to delight our clients rather than to simply provide them with a solution or service. Stone serves clients of all sizes and types that transact online, offline or have an omni-channel sales approach. Stone also serves many integrated partners, which use or embed Stone’s solutions into their own offerings to enable their customers to conduct commerce more conveniently.

