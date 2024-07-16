UBS Upgrades StoneCo (LSE:0A4H)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for StoneCo (LSE:0A4H) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneCo. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4H is 0.50%, an increase of 25.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.36% to 211,246K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 25,339K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,608K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,933K shares , representing a decrease of 30.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4H by 29.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,124K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,827K shares , representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4H by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 6,744K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,281K shares , representing an increase of 21.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4H by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 5,019K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares , representing an increase of 59.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4H by 108.55% over the last quarter.

