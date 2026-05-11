UBS Upgrades StandardAero (SARO)

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.60% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for StandardAero is $37.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.45. The average price target represents an increase of 49.60% from its latest reported closing price of $25.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for StandardAero is 6,460MM, an increase of 3.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in StandardAero. This is an decrease of 181 owner(s) or 38.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SARO is 0.21%, an increase of 51.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.89% to 270,722K shares. The put/call ratio of SARO is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlyle Group holds 84,587K shares representing 25.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152,674K shares , representing a decrease of 80.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SARO by 36.25% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 15,082K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,558K shares , representing an increase of 29.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SARO by 30.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,000K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,460K shares , representing an increase of 25.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SARO by 41.76% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,224K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,116K shares , representing an increase of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SARO by 58.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,868K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,346K shares , representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SARO by 10.62% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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