UBS Upgrades SPX Technologies (SPXC)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.81% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for SPX Technologies is $174.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.81% from its latest reported closing price of $155.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SPX Technologies is 1,789MM, a decrease of 10.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPX Technologies. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXC is 0.27%, an increase of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 58,639K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXC is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,865K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,991K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,452K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares , representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 55.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,398K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 7.15% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,196K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 1.61% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,100K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 5.98% over the last quarter.

SPX Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SPX Corporation is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. With operations in 17 countries and approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue, the company offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.