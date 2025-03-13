UBS Upgrades Southern Copper (LSE:0L8B)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Southern Copper (LSE:0L8B) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.96% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern Copper is 95.97 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 70.37 GBX to a high of 134.89 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.96% from its latest reported closing price of 90.57 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Copper is 11,410MM, a decrease of 0.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,006 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Copper. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L8B is 0.20%, an increase of 7.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.41% to 79,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,232K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8B by 22.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,701K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,686K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8B by 20.79% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,943K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8B by 24.02% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 2,850K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares , representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8B by 56.46% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,595K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L8B by 1.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

