UBS Upgrades Snowflake (WBAG:SNWF)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Snowflake (WBAG:SNWF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.94% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Snowflake is € 198,96/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 101,86 to a high of € 405,15. The average price target represents an increase of 7.94% from its latest reported closing price of € 184,32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Snowflake is 5,400MM, an increase of 40.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57, an increase of 3.01% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,783 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 7.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNWF is 0.46%, an increase of 12.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.21% to 245,487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,077K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,760K shares , representing an increase of 52.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNWF by 96.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,378K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,321K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNWF by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 6,637K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,637K shares , representing a decrease of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNWF by 49.53% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,077K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,078K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNWF by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,732K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,969K shares , representing an increase of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNWF by 41.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.