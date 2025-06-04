UBS Upgrades Snowflake (LSE:0A93)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Snowflake (LSE:0A93) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake. This is an increase of 123 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A93 is 0.45%, an increase of 12.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.21% to 245,487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,077K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,760K shares , representing an increase of 52.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A93 by 96.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,378K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,321K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A93 by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 6,637K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,637K shares , representing a decrease of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A93 by 49.53% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,077K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,078K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A93 by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,732K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,969K shares , representing an increase of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A93 by 41.03% over the last quarter.

