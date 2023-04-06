UBS Upgrades Sealed Air (SEE)

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sealed Air is $59.16. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.90% from its latest reported closing price of $46.99.

The projected annual revenue for Sealed Air is $5,835MM, an increase of 3.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.18.

Sealed Air Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $46.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.55%, the lowest has been 1.13%, and the highest has been 3.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 147K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 14.85% over the last quarter.

RTM - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF holds 252K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 4.86% over the last quarter.

ERTS Wealth Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 52.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 32.07% over the last quarter.

Regions Financial holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 99.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sealed Air. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEE is 0.16%, a decrease of 12.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 153,503K shares. The put/call ratio of SEE is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sealed Air Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Its solutions and systems include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. These brands collectively enable a more efficient, secure and less wasteful global food supply chain and enhance commerce through fulfillment and packaging solutions to protect the worldwide movement of goods. Sealed Air's industry-leading expertise in science, engineering, and innovation transforms businesses, industries, and consumers' lives. The company continues to expand its portfolio of next-generation sustainable solutions including packaging materials, automated systems, and smart services to deliver savings and create measurable long-term value. Sealed Air generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 115 countries

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

