UBS Upgrades Sealed Air (LSE:0L4F)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Sealed Air (LSE:0L4F) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.65% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sealed Air is 40.86 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 33.40 GBX to a high of 50.71 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 50.65% from its latest reported closing price of 27.12 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sealed Air is 6,520MM, an increase of 20.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sealed Air. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L4F is 0.19%, an increase of 2.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.42% to 173,242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,316K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,234K shares , representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 4.52% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,340K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,797K shares , representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 1.90% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 6,145K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,608K shares , representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,931K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,788K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 3.74% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,978K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,830K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.