UBS Upgrades RTX (SNSE:RTXCL)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for RTX (SNSE:RTXCL) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,754 funds or institutions reporting positions in RTX. This is an increase of 153 owner(s) or 4.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTXCL is 0.47%, an increase of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 1,364,433K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 75,753K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,499K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTXCL by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 55,213K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,680K shares , representing a decrease of 15.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTXCL by 18.95% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 44,491K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,399K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTXCL by 1.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,187K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,991K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTXCL by 13.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,839K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,123K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTXCL by 13.40% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

