UBS Upgrades RPM International (RPM)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.09% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for RPM International is $129.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.09% from its latest reported closing price of $102.90 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for RPM International is 8,018MM, an increase of 3.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.07, an increase of 10.29% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 775 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPM International. This is an decrease of 366 owner(s) or 32.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPM is 0.09%, an increase of 53.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.19% to 119,887K shares. The put/call ratio of RPM is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 7,364K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,763K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,162K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,754K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,889K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470K shares , representing an increase of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,853K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares , representing an increase of 50.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 102.61% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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