UBS Upgrades Ross Stores (ROST)

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Ross Stores (NasdaqGS:ROST) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.92% Downside

As of January 18, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ross Stores is 141.15. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.92% from its latest reported closing price of 146.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ross Stores is 20,139MM, an increase of 2.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1943 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ross Stores. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROST is 0.39%, an increase of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 348,006K shares. The put/call ratio of ROST is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,727K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,393K shares, representing a decrease of 24.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 55.39% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 10,807K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,912K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 13.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,587K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,657K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,214K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,174K shares, representing a decrease of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 3.37% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,186K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,144K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Ross Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and NASDAQ 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $16.0 billion. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,566 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality,in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.