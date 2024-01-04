UBS Upgrades Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.64% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is 292.79. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $353.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.64% from its latest reported closing price of 303.86.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is 8,963MM, a decrease of 1.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.87.

Rockwell Automation Declares $1.25 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 13, 2023 received the payment on December 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

At the current share price of $303.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.86%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 3.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 107,327K shares. The put/call ratio of ROK is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,261K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,869K shares, representing a decrease of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 19.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,571K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,583K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 10.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,760K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,735K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,752K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,682K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 88.40% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,601K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Rockwell Automation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an American provider of industrial automation whose brands include Allen-Bradley, FactoryTalk software and LifecycleIQ Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

