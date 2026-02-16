UBS Upgrades Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Rivian Automotive (NasdaqGS:RIVN) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.98% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rivian Automotive is $17.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.98% from its latest reported closing price of $17.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rivian Automotive is 38,810MM, an increase of 620.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,065 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rivian Automotive. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIVN is 0.21%, an increase of 5.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 729,330K shares. The put/call ratio of RIVN is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amazon Com holds 158,364K shares representing 12.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 43,781K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,937K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 43.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,580K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,676K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,067K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,693K shares , representing an increase of 74.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 445.36% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,900K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,014K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 2.77% over the last quarter.

