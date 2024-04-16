UBS Upgrades Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Rivian Automotive (NasdaqGS:RIVN) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.80% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rivian Automotive is 18.97. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 125.80% from its latest reported closing price of 8.40.

The projected annual revenue for Rivian Automotive is 11,434MM, an increase of 157.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rivian Automotive. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIVN is 0.28%, a decrease of 15.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 687,111K shares. The put/call ratio of RIVN is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amazon Com holds 158,364K shares representing 16.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 97,072K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,521K shares, representing an increase of 26.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 20.24% over the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 27,202K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,739K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 3.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,957K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,852K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 5.34% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,037K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,971K shares, representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Rivian Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships.

