UBS Upgrades Revvity (RVTY)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.01% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Revvity is $135.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 45.01% from its latest reported closing price of $93.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Revvity is 3,572MM, an increase of 28.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,077 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revvity. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVTY is 0.17%, an increase of 7.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.73% to 136,175K shares. The put/call ratio of RVTY is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 20,761K shares representing 17.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,792K shares , representing an increase of 14.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 4.29% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 13,159K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,520K shares , representing an increase of 12.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,632K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,480K shares , representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,359K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,335K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 12.92% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 4,484K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Revvity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, the company delivers unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. IT strategically partners with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Its dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index.

