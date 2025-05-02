UBS Upgrades Revvity (BMV:RVTY)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Revvity (BMV:RVTY) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revvity. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 9.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVTY is 0.27%, an increase of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 130,517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 20,761K shares representing 17.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,792K shares , representing an increase of 14.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 4.29% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 13,159K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,520K shares , representing an increase of 12.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,632K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,480K shares , representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,359K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,335K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 12.92% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 4,484K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.