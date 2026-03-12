UBS Upgrades Rentokil Initial plc - Depositary Receipt (RTO)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Rentokil Initial plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:RTO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.29% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rentokil Initial plc - Depositary Receipt is $32.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.67 to a high of $40.83. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.29% from its latest reported closing price of $32.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rentokil Initial plc - Depositary Receipt is 6,641MM, a decrease of 3.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rentokil Initial plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 139 owner(s) or 29.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTO is 0.21%, an increase of 29.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 54.97% to 177,625K shares. The put/call ratio of RTO is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,386K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,809K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 2.85% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 30,759K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,732K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 0.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 16,433K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,157K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 16,101K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,164K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 7.98% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,625K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,516K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 5.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

