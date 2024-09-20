UBS Upgrades QuidelOrtho (LSE:0A55)

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for QuidelOrtho (LSE:0A55) from Sell to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuidelOrtho. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A55 is 0.20%, an increase of 19.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 77,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlyle Group holds 11,521K shares representing 17.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,460K shares , representing a decrease of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A55 by 3.48% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,495K shares representing 14.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,699K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A55 by 30.02% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,646K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares , representing an increase of 34.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A55 by 6.62% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,288K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A55 by 25.50% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,050K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares , representing a decrease of 14.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A55 by 35.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.