UBS Upgrades PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Fintel reports that on August 26, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for PTC Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:PTCT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.97% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for PTC Therapeutics is $38.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 9.97% from its latest reported closing price of $34.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PTC Therapeutics is 989MM, an increase of 9.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC Therapeutics. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTCT is 0.15%, an increase of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.43% to 87,153K shares. The put/call ratio of PTCT is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,209K shares representing 10.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,902K shares , representing a decrease of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 86.24% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 7,393K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,424K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 6,962K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,764K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 3,756K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,726K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 36.04% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 3,500K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing a decrease of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 3.87% over the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders.

