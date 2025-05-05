UBS Upgrades Portland General Electric (POR)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Portland General Electric is $50.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.39% from its latest reported closing price of $42.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Portland General Electric is 2,705MM, a decrease of 21.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 919 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portland General Electric. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POR is 0.26%, an increase of 4.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 142,231K shares. The put/call ratio of POR is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,960K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324K shares , representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POR by 4.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,423K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222K shares , representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 7.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,343K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 7.67% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,335K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares , representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POR by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,333K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,239K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 83.29% over the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Portland General Electric is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon.

