UBS Upgrades Popular (BPOP)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Popular (NasdaqGS:BPOP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.10% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Popular is $159.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $184.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.10% from its latest reported closing price of $141.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Popular is 2,463MM, a decrease of 16.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Popular. This is an decrease of 471 owner(s) or 52.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPOP is 0.12%, an increase of 62.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.93% to 59,962K shares. The put/call ratio of BPOP is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,362K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,303K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 49.02% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,649K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963K shares , representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 28.28% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,554K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares , representing a decrease of 14.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 86.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,406K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares , representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 47.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,175K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 5.16% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.