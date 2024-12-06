UBS Upgrades PJT Partners (PJT)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.99% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for PJT Partners is $142.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $110.09 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.99% from its latest reported closing price of $164.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PJT Partners is 1,267MM, a decrease of 5.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in PJT Partners. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PJT is 0.21%, an increase of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.63% to 27,533K shares. The put/call ratio of PJT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,517K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 17.92% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 728K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares , representing a decrease of 13.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 4.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 661K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 640K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 83.43% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 627K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares , representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 18.79% over the last quarter.

PJT Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. Its team of senior professionals delivers a wide array of strategic advisory, strategic capital markets, restructuring and special situations, shareholder advisory and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. PJT Partners offers a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. The Company also provides, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.