UBS Upgrades PJT Partners (LSE:0KEC)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for PJT Partners (LSE:0KEC) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.15% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for PJT Partners is 141.53 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 109.11 GBX to a high of 166.50 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 77.15% from its latest reported closing price of 79.89 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PJT Partners is 1,028MM, a decrease of 23.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in PJT Partners. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KEC is 0.21%, an increase of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 27,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,517K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KEC by 17.92% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 728K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares , representing a decrease of 13.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KEC by 4.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 661K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KEC by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 640K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEC by 83.43% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 627K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares , representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KEC by 18.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.