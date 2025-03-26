UBS Upgrades Perimeter Solutions (PRM)

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.14% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Perimeter Solutions is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 79.14% from its latest reported closing price of $9.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Perimeter Solutions is 614MM, an increase of 9.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perimeter Solutions. This is an increase of 322 owner(s) or 8,050.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of PRM is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 21,600K shares representing 14.43% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 10,694K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 8,056K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company.

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 6,554K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,857K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

Perimeter Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn’t offer second chances. Perimeter characterizes the solutions it develops as ‘Solutions that Save’ – because it underscores what Perimeter is trying to accomplish for its customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.