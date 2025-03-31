UBS Upgrades Perimeter Solutions (BMV:PRM)

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Perimeter Solutions (BMV:PRM) from Neutral to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 21,600K shares representing 14.43% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 10,694K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 8,056K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company.

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 6,554K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,857K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.