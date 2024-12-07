UBS Upgrades Peloton Interactive (WBAG:PTON)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Peloton Interactive (WBAG:PTON) from Sell to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 603 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTON is 0.12%, an increase of 22.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 394,297K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,257K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gtcr holds 14,000K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 13,286K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,633K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 23.83% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,185K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,303K shares , representing an increase of 31.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 94.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,502K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,507K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 29.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.