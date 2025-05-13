UBS Upgrades PBF Energy (LSE:0KE0)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for PBF Energy (LSE:0KE0) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.36% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for PBF Energy is 17.26 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 11.81 GBX to a high of 22.52 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.36% from its latest reported closing price of 20.89 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PBF Energy is 33,377MM, an increase of 5.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in PBF Energy. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KE0 is 0.14%, an increase of 34.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 111,126K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,334K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,164K shares , representing an increase of 34.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KE0 by 79.09% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,176K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KE0 by 15.94% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,748K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,715K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KE0 by 16.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,732K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares , representing a decrease of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KE0 by 21.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,380K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares , representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KE0 by 59.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.