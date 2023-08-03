UBS Upgrades PagSeguro Digital Ltd - (PAGS)

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for PagSeguro Digital Ltd - (NYSE:PAGS) from Neutral to Buy .
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.99% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd - is 13.01. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.99% from its latest reported closing price of 10.58.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for PagSeguro Digital Ltd - is 20,289MM, an increase of 33.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.80.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGS is 0.32%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 203,757K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGS is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Capital World Investors holds 24,548K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,528K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 4.85% over the last quarter.
FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 13,699K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Sylebra Capital holds 13,296K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,852K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 19.91% over the last quarter.
Tekne Capital Management holds 11,246K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,104K shares, representing an increase of 27.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 10.42% over the last quarter.
NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 9,492K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
PagSeguro Digital Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil.
Additional reading:
- English translation of the UOL Code of Ethics and Conduct, dated as of June 2022
- English translation of the UOL Code of Ethics and Conduct – Mobbing and Sexual Harassment (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 11.2 of Form 20-F filed on May 2, 2022).
- Description of Securities Registered under Section 12 of the Exchange Act.
- English translation of 15th Addendum to the Agreement for the Supply of Equipment, dated as of October 25, 2022, among Net+Phone Telecomunicações Ltda., PAX BR Comércio e Serviços de Equipamentos de Informática Ltda., Transire Fabricação de Componentes Eletrônicos Ltda.,PagSeguro Internet Ltda., Transire Fabricacao de Componentes Eletronicos Ltda. and Tec Toy S.A
- English translation of 16th Addendum to the Agreement for the Supply of Equipment, dated as of August 22, 2022, among Net+Phone Telecomunicações Ltda., PAX BR Comércio e Serviços de Equipamentos de Informática Ltda., Transire Fabricação de Componentes Eletrônicos Ltda.,PagSeguro Internet Ltda., Transire Fabricacao de Componentes Eletronicos Ltda. and Tec Toy S.A
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.