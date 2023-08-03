UBS Upgrades PagSeguro Digital Ltd - (PAGS)

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for PagSeguro Digital Ltd - (NYSE:PAGS) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.99% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd - is 13.01. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.99% from its latest reported closing price of 10.58.

The projected annual revenue for PagSeguro Digital Ltd - is 20,289MM, an increase of 33.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGS is 0.32%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 203,757K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGS is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 24,548K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,528K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 4.85% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 13,699K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 13,296K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,852K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 19.91% over the last quarter.

Tekne Capital Management holds 11,246K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,104K shares, representing an increase of 27.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 10.42% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 9,492K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil.

